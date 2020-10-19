Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sevilla: Mateo Kovacic and Thiago Silva set to return

On Tuesday night sees the return of the Champions League. Frank Lampard's men host last season's Europa League winners Sevilla.

The Blues will be looking to put Saturday's draw with Southampton behind them.

Chelsea were placed in Group E alongside Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes. The Blues will end the group stage campaign at home to Krasnodar, but they will be hoping to have already qualified before December's clash with the Russian side.

Frank Lampard's men conceded a late goal to draw 3-3 with Southampton. (Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Last season, Chelsea only made it as far as the Round of 16, where they were knocked out by the eventual winners in Bayern Munich.

As for Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui's men defeated Antonio Conte's Inter Milan in last season's final to give them an automatic pass into the Champions League.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Sevilla:

Caballero; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner

With Edouard Mendy ruled out until next week, Frank Lampard has a dilemma on his hands. Kepa was given the nod on Saturday but failed to impress once again. Therefore, Frank mat opt to bring in veteran Willy Caballero.

Chelsea's attacking prowess was in full force on Saturday with both Timo Werner and Kai Havert netting for the Blues, so Lampard may not rotate the attacking line in hope that they can find some sort of momentum going into the next few games.

After making his first England start during the international period, Reece James did not start against the Saints. James has had a decent start to the season and therefore may be brought back into the team ahead of tomorrow's clash with Sevilla.

After yet another disappointing display, Frank Lampard may decide to drop Kepa.

Hakim Ziyech made his Blues debut this weekend but this week's game may be too soon for him to make his first start.

Thiago Silva was absent from the squad last weekend but is expected to be fit for tomorrow night.

Mateo Kovacic was also missing from Chelsea's squad against Southampton, however, he is also expected to be in with a chance of playing tomorrow.

Will Chelsea get the three points against Sevilla? Let us know your predictions below.

