Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Kepa Arrizabalaga and Billy Gilmour to return to Blues side?

Following Chelsea's recent success in the Champions League, the Blues are in FA Cup action when they host Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United.

The Blues made it to the quarter-finals following a 1-0 win away to Championship side, Barnsley.

Tammy Abraham netted the only goal in that game to set up the showdown with Premier League strugglers Sheffield United.

Tuchel's side will be desperate to win the FA Cup this season. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A win for Chelsea will see them reach yet another FA Cup Semi-Final as they look to continue their good run of form.

As for 'The Blades,' Sheffield United are on a poor run of form and have recently sacked Chris Wilder. They earned their spot in the Quarter-Finals following a 1-0 home win against Bristol City.

Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour, Kante, Chilwell; Pulisic, Mount, Giroud

Thiago Silva is still unavailable to feature for the Blues. Therefore, Andreas Christensen is likely to step in after the Denmark international missed Chelsea's win over Atletico Madrid.

With Chelsea limited at the back, both Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are set to retain their places in the side.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was brought on late in the clash with Atletico, and the youngster will reclaim his spot in the starting eleven against 'The Blades.'

Christian Pulisic will be itching to feature for Chelsea. (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Billy Gilmour has rarely featured so far under Thomas Tuchel. However, the Scot is set to get the nod in midfield.

Mason Mount was suspended for Chelsea's recent fixture. The England international will almost certainly feature against Heckingbottom's side.

Olivier Giroud was an unused substitute in the Blues' recent showdown with the Spanish league leaders. The experienced Frenchman is set to lead the line against Sheffield United.

