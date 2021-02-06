Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Andreas Christensen set to fill in for Thiago Silva

Following the Blues' recent away win at Tottenham, Thomas Tuchel's side are back in league action when they travel to Sheffield to face Chris Wilder's Sheffield United.

A Jorginho penalty was enough to give Chelsea all three points in their last league outing.

The Blues are currently on a two-match winning streak and will be desperate to keep the good recent form going.

Chelsea have picked up seven points from a possible nine in their last three league games. (Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Currently, Chelsea sit sixth in the league table and are four points off the Champions Leagues spots.

As for Sheffield United, Wilder's men currently sit bottom of the league but will be looking to add to their recent win against West Brom.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Werner

Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva picked up an unfortunate injury in the victory over Tottenham and will not be fit to face Sheffield United.

In his absence, Andreas Christensen is set to take Silva's place at the heart of the defence.

Marcos Alonso has caught the eye of many Chelsea fans in the Blues' last two outings, and the Spaniard will be itching to get his third start in a row.

Thiago SIlva is expected to be ruled out for the next few weeks. (Photo by Andy Rowland)

Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho have formed a formidable partnership in recent weeks. The pair look set to start once again in midfield.

Callum Hudson-Odoi spent the games against Wolves and Burnley at right wingback, but the young winger is expected to play in the front three as he did against Mourinho's Tottenham.

German international Timo Werner is due to lead the line against 'The Blades' in what is an important game for Tuchel's men.

