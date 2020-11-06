Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Frank Lampard set to name an unchanged team to Blades

On Saturday evening, the Blues are back at the Bridge when they host Chris Wilder's Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Chelsea picked up a much needed three points last weekend against Burnley in what was one of the Blues' best performances this season.

After seven games played in the league this season, Frank Lampard's side currently sit seventh on twelve points.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner helped guide the Blues to a 3-0 win against Burnley.

As for Sheffield United, Chris Wilder's men are yet to pick up a win in the league so far and currently sit nineteenth in the table.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United:

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Mount, Jorginho, Kante; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner

In the game against Rennes, Kai Havertz was forced to miss the clash due to testing positive for COVID-19. Therefore, the German international will miss the Blues' game against Sheffield United.

Jorginho replaced Havertz in the Champions League clash, and Lampard may look to keep the same midfield for the game against 'The Blades.'

Both Reece James and Ben Chilwell have formed a formidable fullback partnership over the last couple of game and have established themselves as one of the leagues best fullbacks this season.

Jorginho looks set to start in Havertz's absence.

Tammy Abraham seems to get better every game he features in and looks set to lead the line again.

Timo Werner is currently riding a great run of form right now and will therefore look to keep his red hot streak going against Sheffield United.

Thiago Silva was substituted in the game against Rennes. This could imply that Frank intends to start the Brazilian veteran in the clash with 'The Blades.'

