Chelsea are back at the Bridge this weekend when they host Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton.

After the recent international break, the Blues are finally back in action. Frank Lampard's men picked up a much needed three points in their last league game against Crystal Palace.

The Blues will be looking to put last season's shock home defeat to the Saints behind them when they welcome Hasenhüttl's side this weekend.

The Blues picked up a 4-0 win against Crystal Palace before the international break.

Chelsea currently sits seventh in the league after picking up seven points from a possible twelve so far this season.

As for Southampton, they currently lie eleventh after picking up six points in the league so far this campaign. In their last game, the Saints earned themselves a 2:0 win over newly-promoted West Brom.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Southampton:

----------

Arrizabalaga; James, Christensen, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner

----------

Frank Lampard confirmed on Friday that Brazilian Thiago Silva will not be available for this weekend's clash.

After picking up an injury during the international break, Edouard Mendy will not be in the squad to face Southampton on Saturday. The injury to Mendy paves the way for Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga to reclaim the number one spot.

Summer signing Hakim Ziyech is set to make his debut on Saturday but will not start. This allows the likes of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic to get a decent run in before Lampard considers rotating in the latter stages of the second half.

Hakim Ziyech may make his Chelsea debut this weekend. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

With the return of Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham looks set to make way for Timo Werner, who may be reverted to his favoured position.

Kai Havertz impressed on international duty, and the German international will be looking to play behind Werner where he can do damage.

Ben Chilwell did not start for Southgate's England during the break and is therefore expected to slot in at full-back.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points against Southampton? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube