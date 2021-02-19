Predicted Chelsea XI to face Southampton: Edouard Mendy to reclaim spot, Christian Pulisic out

Chelsea are back in league action following their 2-0 home victory over Newcastle United.

Tuchel's men will travel to Southampton in an attempt to close the gap on the top three.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner gave Chelsea all three points in their last league outing.

Currently, Chelsea sit fourth in the table and are level on points with West Ham United.

Chelsea have looked impressive since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. (Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuchel's side will be one point behind Brendan Rodgers' Leicester should the Blues be successful against Southampton.

As for the Saints, Ralph Hasenhüttl's men are thirteenth in the league standings and have not won a league game since the first week of January.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Mount, Giroud

With Thiago Silva only recently returning to training, Tuchel has decided not risk the Brazilian ahead of Chelsea's crucial Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Therefore, Andreas Christensen is set to keep his place in the starting eleven for now.

Kepa Arrizabalaga started in the win against Newcastle, but Tuchel was adamant that Edouard Mendy will continue to be Chelsea's number one keeper.

Will Edouard Mendy reclaim his place in the starting eleven? (Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Both Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho have impressed under Tuchel so far. The dynamic duo are set to retain their places in the starting eleven.

After ending his goal drought against Newcastle, Timo Werner will be hoping to be in amongst the goals. The German forward will most likely feature against the Saints.

Despite Tammy Abraham expected to be available on Saturday after an injury in the Blues' last league game, Frenchman Olivier Giroud could be given the nod to lead the line.

Christian Pulisic is unlikely to be involved for the Blues after a calf issue in training, however Kai Havertz is in contention for Tuchel's men.

