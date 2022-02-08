Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Al Hilal: Kepa Arrizabalaga Returns in Goal for Club World Cup

Chelsea will face Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. 

The Blues come into the game off the back of their extra-time win against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, which saw Kepa Arrizabalaga save a penalty in the 118th minute. 

Thomas Tuchel's side travelled to the United Arab Emirates after the fixture as they prepare for their second ever appearance in the Club World Cup. 

Assistant manager Zsolt Low revealed their team news on Tuesday afternoon, with Reece James still out of action despite travelling with the squad. 

imago1009563272h

Kepa; Rudiger, Silva, Sarr; Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta; Werner, Lukaku, Ziyech

Read More

Arrizabalaga is expected to maintain his position in between the sticks for the Blues, with Edouard Mendy only just returning to the squad after his African Cup of Nations success with Senegal.

Antonio Rudiger could once again start in the backline for the European Champions and may be partnered alongside Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr, with the former returning to club action after his international duty with Brazil.

Marcos Alonso came off the bench at half-time against Plymouth and therefore could start at left wing-back, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta operating on the right.

imago1009559659h

Jorginho started against the Pilgrims in the heart of midfield with Mateo Kovacic but N'Golo Kante, who was rested, might replace the latter on Wednesday.

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech could both play on the respective left and right wings, with striker Romelu Lukaku once again leading the line for Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009566339h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Al Hilal: Kepa Arrizabalaga Returns in Goal for Club World Cup

53 seconds ago
imago1009558765h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Demands Chelsea 'Bring the Trophy to the Boss' Amid Thomas Tuchel's Club World Cup Absence

30 minutes ago
imago1009559199h
News

'It's to Win the Trophy' - Cesar Azpilicueta Insists Chelsea Future Not Important Ahead of Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago1009558765h
News

'It's Going to Be Difficult' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Motivation to Win Club World Cup

1 hour ago
imago0038149217h
Match Coverage

Preview: Al Hilal vs Chelsea | Club World Cup

2 hours ago
imago1009558772h
News

Zsolt Low Hints at Hakim Ziyech Selection in Club World Cup as Chelsea Face Al Hilal

2 hours ago
imago1009620525h
News

Confirmed Officials: Al Hilal vs Chelsea | Club World Cup

2 hours ago
imago0038584443h
News

Al Hilali vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Club World Cup

2 hours ago