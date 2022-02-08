Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Al Hilal: Kepa Arrizabalaga Returns in Goal for Club World Cup

Chelsea will face Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

The Blues come into the game off the back of their extra-time win against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, which saw Kepa Arrizabalaga save a penalty in the 118th minute.

Thomas Tuchel's side travelled to the United Arab Emirates after the fixture as they prepare for their second ever appearance in the Club World Cup.

Assistant manager Zsolt Low revealed their team news on Tuesday afternoon, with Reece James still out of action despite travelling with the squad.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Kepa; Rudiger, Silva, Sarr; Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta; Werner, Lukaku, Ziyech

Arrizabalaga is expected to maintain his position in between the sticks for the Blues, with Edouard Mendy only just returning to the squad after his African Cup of Nations success with Senegal.

Antonio Rudiger could once again start in the backline for the European Champions and may be partnered alongside Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr, with the former returning to club action after his international duty with Brazil.

Marcos Alonso came off the bench at half-time against Plymouth and therefore could start at left wing-back, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta operating on the right.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Jorginho started against the Pilgrims in the heart of midfield with Mateo Kovacic but N'Golo Kante, who was rested, might replace the latter on Wednesday.

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech could both play on the respective left and right wings, with striker Romelu Lukaku once again leading the line for Chelsea.

