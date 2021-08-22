Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Arsenal: Lukaku Set for Debut as Kante Returns

Chelsea head to the Emirates to face Arsenal on matchday two of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 3-0 opening day win against Crystal Palace whilst the Gunners lost 2-0 at Brentford.

Thomas Tuchel's side could feature club record signing Romelu Lukaku for the first time.

Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

Chelsea's international players who returned late to preseason following the Euro 2020 and Copa America campaigns are set to be available, having completed 90 minutes against Weymouth in a behind closed doors friendly last week.

This means that Reece James could return to the side against Arsenal.

Edouard Mendy is expected to keep his place in goal after a comfortable match against Crystal Palace.

Trevoh Chalobah could start after an impressive performance in the UEFA Super Cup followed by an even more impressive Premier League debut, scoring and keeping a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel confirmed that Chalobah is part of his first team plans this season and the 22-year-old should keep his place alongside Andres Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Marcos Alonso scored against Palace too and looked bright throughout.

Tuchel confirmed that N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech are back in the matchday squad after missing the Premier League opener and Kante is expected to feature from the start.

Romelu Lukaku is set to make his second Chelsea debut at the Emirates and it would be no surprise to see him feature from the start of the match,.

Chelsea will be hoping to make it two wins out of two against a heavily depleted Arsenal side, who will be without several players due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp.

