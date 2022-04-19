Skip to main content
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Arsenal: Mateo Kovacic Out, Romelu Lukaku & Trevoh Chalobah Return

Chelsea host Arsenal in Premier League action on Wednesday night as Thomas Tuchel's men target a fourth consecutive win.

The Blues overcame Crystal Palace at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday and turn their attention to the league now.

Tuchel is set to make several changes to his semi-final line-up as they prepare for the London derby.

imago1011384087h

Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Edouard Mendy will likely keep his place in goal after impressing in the FA Cup final and keeping a clean sheet.

Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah could return to the back three after Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta played at Wembley.

Chelsea boss Tuchel confirmed that Chalobah is set to have an increased amout of game time in the coming weeks, and this could begin against Mikel Arteta's side.

imago1010494742h

An injury to Mateo Kovacic could result in Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a Wembley goalscorer, being brought into the side from the start alongside N'Golo Kante.

Tuchel confirmed that the Croatian midfielder will miss at least two weeks of action.

Further forward, Tuchel hinted that Romelu Lukaku could be given the nod in attack as Kai Havertz has featured frequently and could be due a rest.

imago1011423268h

"It’s an option that he starts. If he starts we need him physically. Maybe he cannot play 90 minutes, maybe to put it all out there for 60 minutes," he said.

Timo Werner will also likely keep his place after improved performances in recent weeks as the German was named Man of the Match at Wembley.

