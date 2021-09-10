Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Kante & Pulisic Out, Lukaku Set for Second Home Debut

Chelsea face Aston Villa in matchday four of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the match off the back an international break, having previously drawn their last match 1-1 at Anfield, playing the second half with ten men.

The Blues could see a couple of forced changes due to injuries and suspension.

Mendy; Christensen, Silva*, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

*if available for selection

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are without Reece James, who was dismissed against Liverpool and will now serve a suspension.

Tuchel revealed the Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante will also miss out, having picked up injuries on international duty.

The German has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will be available for selection despite rumours regarding his availability following Belgium duty.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Edouard Mendy will most likely keep his place in goal, having been voted as Man of the Match against Liverpool last time out.

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have started the season in fine form for both club and country, but with James' suspension, Azpilicueta could be pushed into a wing-back role.

This will open up the opportunity for Thiago Silva to make his first start of the season* after Premier League clubs are set to defy FIFA and start their South American players, who were not released by their clubs for international duty.

*if available for selection

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The match may come too soon for Saul Niguez to make his first Chelsea start but he will most likely be on the bench due to Kante's injury.

Marcos Alonso was nominated for August's Premier League Player of the Month and his form should see him keep Ben Chilwell out once again.

The front three of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Lukaku has been trusted in the past two matches so expect them to feature again despite Timo Werner's fine international form for Germany.

