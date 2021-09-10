September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Kante & Pulisic Out, Lukaku Set for Second Home Debut

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Aston Villa in matchday four of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the match off the back an international break, having previously drawn their last match 1-1 at Anfield, playing the second half with ten men.

The Blues could see a couple of forced changes due to injuries and suspension.

Mendy; Christensen, Silva*, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

*if available for selection

sipa_34578317

Chelsea are without Reece James, who was dismissed against Liverpool and will now serve a suspension.

Tuchel revealed the Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante will also miss out, having picked up injuries on international duty.

The German has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will be available for selection despite rumours regarding his availability following Belgium duty.

sipa_34577582 (2)

Edouard Mendy will most likely keep his place in goal, having been voted as Man of the Match against Liverpool last time out.

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have started the season in fine form for both club and country, but with James' suspension, Azpilicueta could be pushed into a wing-back role.

This will open up the opportunity for Thiago Silva to make his first start of the season* after Premier League clubs are set to defy FIFA and start their South American players, who were not released by their clubs for international duty. 

*if available for selection

sipa_34676401 (1)

The match may come too soon for Saul Niguez to make his first Chelsea start but he will most likely be on the bench due to Kante's injury.

Marcos Alonso was nominated for August's Premier League Player of the Month and his form should see him keep Ben Chilwell out once again.

The front three of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Lukaku has been trusted in the past two matches so expect them to feature again despite Timo Werner's fine international form for Germany.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (22)
News

Saul Niguez Could Make Chelsea Debut vs Aston Villa Due to N'Golo Kante Absence

Tuchel confused
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes International Duty Admission Amid World Cup Rumours

Tuchel cover 1
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes New Signings Admission: Lukaku and Saul 'Huge Example'

sipa_34578317
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Kante & Pulisic Out, Lukaku Set for Second Home Debut

pjimage (8)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Pressure-Less Saul Could Have Biggest Impact at Chelsea

1005603083
News

Revealed: The Chelsea Matches Christian Pulisic Could Miss Due to Ankle Injury

sipa_28663484
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

sipa_34577333 (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Demands to Chelsea Squad for Aston Villa Contest