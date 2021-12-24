Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Kante Returns as Lukaku Not Fit to Start

Chelsea face Aston Villa on Boxing Day as the Blues look to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the match off the back of a 2-0 victory against Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

There was much rotation in midweek, meaning that Tuchel is likely to make several changes for his side to face the Villains.

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic

Despite Kepa Arrizabalaga's Man of the Match performance against Brentford on Wednesday, Edouard Mendy is set to return in goal as Tuchel has previously labelled him as his number one. Kepa's chances will come over the coming month as Mendy has been called up to the Senegal squad for January's African Cup of Nations.

Trevoh Chalobah also put in a performance of the highest quality against Brentford and is likely to start again alongside the returning Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, who were both rested.

Marcos Alonso was one of four Chelsea players named in the Team of the Quarter-Finals for the Blues and is set to start at wing-back with the returning Reece James on the opposite flank.

A midfield three of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic could be preferred due to the Covid-19 and injury issues suffered, which means Chelsea are without several of their attackers.

This leaves Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic, two substitutes against Brentford, as a potental front two against the Villains.

Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi returned to Chelsea training on Thursday but are unlikely to start against Villa due to their fitness levels after recovering from Covid.

