Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Mateo Kovacic Set to Return for Blues

In the final games of the season, Thomas Tuchel's side travels to the Midlands to face Dean Smith's Aston Villa.

The game is a must-win for the Blues. A win for Chelsea will guarantee them Champions League football next season.

Currently, Tuchel's side sit third in the league standings following their 2-1 home win against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Goals from Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho gave the Blues all three points against Leicester.

As for Villa, they are coming off a 2-1 away win against Tottenham Hotspur. Win, lose, or draw, Aston Villa are guaranteed an eleventh placed finish.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Pulisic, Mount, Werner

Following Kepa's recent starts in net, it looks as if Edouard Mendy will feature in the Blues' final two games of the season.

In defence, Thiago Silva is set to start alongside both Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger. When the whole squad is fully fit, this seems to be Tuchel's preferred backline.

Reece James featured as a centre-back in Chelsea's last two games. However, the young wing-back is likely to start in his preferred role.

A win for Thomas Tuchel's side will see them qualify for next season's Champions League.

In the Blues' last league outing against Leicester City, N'Golo Kante was taken off in the first half. With that being said, it was only a precaution but Tuchel remains unsure if he will be available on Sunday. Therefore, Tuchel is unlikely to start the French international against Villa. In his absence, Mateo Kovacic is set to get the nod alongside Jorginho.

The ever-present Mason Mount will be itching to start against Aston Villa and end the season in good form ahead of the European Championships.

Timo Werner is set to lead the line in attack for Chelsea. The German forward was impressive in the Blues' last game and was unlucky not to score.

