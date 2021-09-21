September 21, 2021
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Aston Villa: Tuchel to Hand Werner, Saul & Loftus-Cheek Starts

Several changes.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup after an unbeaten start to the season.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the match off the back of a 3-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

With a change of competition, Tuchel has hinted at several changes to his starting XI.

sipa_35135987

Kepa; James, Chalobah, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Saul, Kante, Chilwell; Ziyech, Loftus-Cheek, Werner

Kepa is likely to keep his place in goal as Edouard Mendy is ruled out through injury.

A change of defence could see Reece James utilised in the back three alongside Trevoh Chalobah and debutant Malang Sarr as Tuchel could opt to rest his first choice central defenders ahead of the Blues' clash with Manchester City at the weekend.

sipa_35000597

James' central position could see Callum Hudson-Odoi given game time on the right whilst Saul Niguez returns for his second appearance following a disappointing debut in the league clash against Aston Villa.

N'Golo Kante only played 45 minutes at the weekend so could play alongside Saul as Ruben Loftus-Cheek takes up a more attacking role alongside Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Ben Chilwell is in line for his first start since the Champions League Final and the game could be the perfect opportunity for him to find fitness.

sipa_35001734

Ross Barkley could feature off the bench, if not chosen to start as the midfielder has been named in the squad.

Christian Pulisic will not make the squad after coming back from international duty with an injury.

