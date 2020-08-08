Chelsea take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of last-16 clash in the Champions League, looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

Frank Lampard has a hugely depleted squad after Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Pedro all picked up injuries during Saturday's defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup final in addition to the suspensions of Jorginho and Marcus Alonso, so may need to ring a large number of changes in order to maintain fitness ahead of the new season in September.

With a near-impossible task facing Lampard's men, many players may be playing for the final time with many futures up in the air, so may use this match as one last opportunity to prove to the Chelsea boss that they have what it takes to remain at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season.

Marcus Alonso was dismissed in the 3-0 drubbing in the first leg by the German champions, with the Blues facing an uphill task after being taken apart defensively.

A victory over Bayern Munich with the margin required would be one of the most historic results in the club's history, and Lampard will hope that he can avoid adding to the injury list before the upcoming campaign.

----------

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Bayern Munich:

Caballero; Tomori, Zouma, Rudiger; Emerson, Kante, Kovacic, James; Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

----------

With so many injuries and suspension's at the tail end of the season, Lampard will be looking to ring the changes in order to keep the squad in good condition with a fast turnaround to the next Premier League campaign.

Willy Caballero will retain his place in goal, with Kepa Arrizabalaga's future up in the air, with Emerson coming to replace injured Cezar Azpilicueta.

N'Golo Kante will return to the side after recovering from a knock, with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic expected to retain their places despite Ruben-Loftus Cheek being available.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to make a first appearance since the restart after Pulisic, Willian and Pedro all didn't travel, with Olivier Giroud continuing to lead the line.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube