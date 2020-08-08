Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Bayern Munich: Callum Hudson-Odoi set to start as Pulisic, Willian and Pedro all ruled out

Ben Davies

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of last-16 clash in the Champions League, looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

Frank Lampard has a hugely depleted squad after Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Pedro all picked up injuries during Saturday's defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup final in addition to the suspensions of Jorginho and Marcus Alonso, so may need to ring a large number of changes in order to maintain fitness ahead of the new season in September.

With a near-impossible task facing Lampard's men, many players may be playing for the final time with many futures up in the air, so may use this match as one last opportunity to prove to the Chelsea boss that they have what it takes to remain at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season.

chelsea-fc-v-fc-bayern-muenchen-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg
Marcus Alonso was dismissed in the 3-0 drubbing in the first leg by the German champions, with the Blues facing an uphill task after being taken apart defensively.

A victory over Bayern Munich with the margin required would be one of the most historic results in the club's history, and Lampard will hope that he can avoid adding to the injury list before the upcoming campaign.

----------

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Bayern Munich:

Caballero; Tomori, Zouma, Rudiger; Emerson, Kante, Kovacic, James; Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

----------

With so many injuries and suspension's at the tail end of the season, Lampard will be looking to ring the changes in order to keep the squad in good condition with a fast turnaround to the next Premier League campaign.

Willy Caballero will retain his place in goal, with Kepa Arrizabalaga's future up in the air, with Emerson coming to replace injured Cezar Azpilicueta.

N'Golo Kante will return to the side after recovering from a knock, with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic expected to retain their places despite Ruben-Loftus Cheek being available.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to make a first appearance since the restart after Pulisic, Willian and Pedro all didn't travel, with Olivier Giroud continuing to lead the line.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Officials: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Saturday 8th August and it will be refereed by Ovidiu Haţegan at the Allianz Arena.

Matt Debono

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Saturday night at the Allianz Arena.

Ben Davies

Stat Attack: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the second-leg of the last-16 Champions League tie on Saturday evening at the Allianz Arena.

Matt Debono

Preview: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the second-leg of the last-16 Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening in Germany.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta injury update

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic will both miss Chelsea's Champions League tie against Bayern Munich next week.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Aubameyang brace wins FA Cup as Kovacic sees red, Azpilicueta and Pulisic suffer hamstring blows

Arsenal came from behind to beat 10-man Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final in controversial fashion at Wembley on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

The team news is in from Wembley ahead of the FA Cup Final clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Ben Davies

Latest on Kai Havertz to Chelsea: Leverkusen boss confirms 21-year-old has made decision regarding future

Kai Havertz' future has been decided and it will be left up to him to announce it, according to Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard wants Chelsea to give everything against Arsenal and have no regrets afterwards

Frank Lampard is looking forward to his first FA Cup final in charge of Chelsea after taking charge of the club just one year ago.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard tips Willian to continue 'being fantastic' against Arsenal in FA Cup final

Frank Lampard expects Willian to show what he's capable of during Chelsea's FA Cup final clash against Arsenal.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono