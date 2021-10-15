    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brentford: Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner Set to Start in Attack for Blues

    Author:

    Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

    The Blues come into the match following the international break and will be looking to get back into the swing of things as they sit top of the Premier League table.

    There are set to be some changes to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI as players return from injury.

    Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Chalobah; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Lukaku

    Mendy AC

    Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal after another impressive spell with Senegal during the international break.

    Antonio Rudiger will not feature, opening up space for Trevoh Chalobah in the back line whilst Thiago Silva is out of the match, having featured for Brazil during the international break.

    Reece James is available for selection, having recovered from an injury received against Manchester City in time for the clash, and is expected to return to the starting XI.

    N'Golo Kante also returned to training this week and is in line to make his return for Chelsea.

    Romelu Lukaku returned to the club early from international duty, having suffered with 'muscle fatigue' but has trained ahead of the match and could start upfront alongside Timo Werner, with Mason Mount in behind the pair.

    Tuchel confirmed that the Blues will be without Christian Pulisic, who has still not recovered from injury after the previous international break, whilst Hakim Ziyech is a doubt.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35009458
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brentford: Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner Set to Start in Attack for Blues

    48 seconds ago
    sipa_34577333 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea's Opponents Brentford Ahead of Premier League Clash

    25 minutes ago
    sipa_35184698 (1)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea Predicted Positive Result Against Brentford

    50 minutes ago
    sipa_35167047
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35167059
    Match Coverage

    Preview: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    Tuchel confused
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Labels Chelsea 'Favourites' for Next Seven Fixtures

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35322934 (5)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Explains Thiago Silva Decision After Ruling Chelsea Star Out of Brentford Clash

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35188266
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning to His Chelsea Side Ahead of Brentford Clash

    2 hours ago