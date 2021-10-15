Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brentford: Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner Set to Start in Attack for Blues

Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Blues come into the match following the international break and will be looking to get back into the swing of things as they sit top of the Premier League table.

There are set to be some changes to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI as players return from injury.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Chalobah; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Lukaku

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal after another impressive spell with Senegal during the international break.

Antonio Rudiger will not feature, opening up space for Trevoh Chalobah in the back line whilst Thiago Silva is out of the match, having featured for Brazil during the international break.

Reece James is available for selection, having recovered from an injury received against Manchester City in time for the clash, and is expected to return to the starting XI.

N'Golo Kante also returned to training this week and is in line to make his return for Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku returned to the club early from international duty, having suffered with 'muscle fatigue' but has trained ahead of the match and could start upfront alongside Timo Werner, with Mason Mount in behind the pair.

Tuchel confirmed that the Blues will be without Christian Pulisic, who has still not recovered from injury after the previous international break, whilst Hakim Ziyech is a doubt.

