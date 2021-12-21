Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brentford: N'Golo Kante Rested as Thomas Tuchel Rings Changes

Chelsea will face Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

The Blues will make the short trip across west London to their fellow Premier League side, with Thomas Tuchel's squad heading to the Brentford Community Stadium off the back of a 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Both sides met earlier in the season, with Ben Chilwell's strike securing the three points for the European Champions on their travels.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Kepa; Sarr, Mbuyamba, Rudiger; Pulisic, Jorginho, Kovacic, Azpilicueta; Mount, Ziyech, Barkley

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to make his sixth appearance of the season and remain as the club's designated goalkeeper for cup competitions.

Malang Sarr will start against the Bees for the second time this campaign, with Xavier Mbuyamba making his first appearance for the club since joining last summer. Antonio Rudiger will retain his place from the weekend.

Christian Pulisic will also cement his spot, but will this time be shifted into the left wing-back position. Mateo Kovacic will make his first start since Chelsea's last Carabao Cup tie against Southampton at the end of October.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Jorginho was absent from the trip to Wolves on Sunday after a Covid-19 scare, but the UEFA Men's Player of the Year will return to the starting lineup. Captain Cesar Azpilicueta will feature at right wing-back.

Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech both started in the front three at the Molineux, and will be joined alongside Ross Barkley on Wednesday night.

A win against the Bees would see Chelsea reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2019.

