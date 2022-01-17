Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brighton: Jorginho, Mount & Hudson-Odoi Return to Lineup

Chelsea will travel to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The Blues will head into the game off the back of their 1-0 defeat to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side last faced the Seagulls at the end of December, with Danny Welbeck's late equaliser ensuring the points were shared at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa; Sarr, Silva, Rudiger; Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Azpilicueta; Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Mount

With Edouard Mendy still at the African Cup of Nations for Senegal, Kepa will remain in goal for the Blues.

Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger will all return to the Chelsea backline for the second consecutive game, with Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah unavailable for selection.

Marcos Alonso, who is the club's only recognised left wing-back, will start for the European Champions, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta retaining his spot on the opposite side of the pitch.

Having not started against City at the weekend, Jorginho will return to the starting lineup and will be joined by Mateo Kovacic.

Callum Hudson-Odoi came off the bench against the reigning Premier League Champions and will start against the Seagulls, with Mason Mount also making his return to the side.

Despite his struggles in front of goal in recent weeks, Romelu Lukaku will once again start up top for Tuchel's side.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table, with Tuesday night's hosts sitting ninth as they prepare for their clash at the Amex Stadium.

