Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brighton: Romelu Lukaku & Mateo Kovacic Earn Starts as Hakim Ziyech Returns

December 28, 2021
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Brighton: Lukaku & Kovacic Earn Starts as Ziyech Returns

Chelsea host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday as the Blues look to end 2021 on a high.

It has been a fantastic year for Thomas Tuchel's Blues, who lifted the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup since his arrival in January.

There are set to be several changes for Chelsea as they face the Seagulls, with some enforced.

Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations in January. It is thought that he will also play against Liverpool before departing for Senegal national duty for the month.

Thiago Silva is set to miss the match having been substituted with an injury against Aston Villa in midweek, therefore Andreas Christensen will likely replace him in the centre of the defence.

Reece James had the calamity of scoring an own goal on Boxing Day and will be looking to make up for this, possibly being played at wing-back. He finished the match at Villa Park in the back three, as Christian Pulisic played in his preferred role.

Mateo Kovacic is set to return, looking impressive as he replaced N'Golo Kante on Sunday. Kante is also set to miss the game after problems with his recurring knee injury that also saw him replaced against the Villains.

Romelu Lukaku impressed off the bench against Villa, scoring just six minutes after being brought on and winning a late penalty for Tuchel's side. Therefore, he is expected to be rewarded with a start.

Pulisic has started a lot of matches of late and with Callum Hudson-Odoi admitting he was 'absolutely shattered' after Boxing Day's intense clash, Hakim Ziyech could be handed the opportunity in the front three after returning from a calf injury.

