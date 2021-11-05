Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Burnley: Pulisic Handed Start as Kante Returns

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side host Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues sit top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

There are set to be some changes to Tuchel's starting XI that came out 1-0 victors in Malmo on Tuesday.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Pulisic Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal after a string of fantastic performances whilst Cesar Azpilicueta could come into the back three, with Reece James returning at wing-back.

James' last outing saw him bag a brace against Newcastle as he and Ben Chilwell earned a well deserved rest against Malmo, but the pair are likely to return.

Marcos Alonso's injury will see Chilwell play alongside a midfield pair of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, the latter did not travel to Malmo in order to recover in time for the Burnley match.

Christian Pulisic made his first Chelsea appearance in two months as he came on as a substitute against Malmo and looked sharp.

Callum Hudson-Odoi also looked impressive, creating several chances and registering a fine assist for the only goal of the game and could be handed a start once more.

