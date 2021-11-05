Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Burnley: Pulisic Handed Start as Kante Returns

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side host Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

    The Blues sit top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

    There are set to be some changes to Tuchel's starting XI that came out 1-0 victors in Malmo on Tuesday.

    imago1007587450h

    Read More

    Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Pulisic Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

    Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal after a string of fantastic performances whilst Cesar Azpilicueta could come into the back three, with Reece James returning at wing-back.

    James' last outing saw him bag a brace against Newcastle as he and Ben Chilwell earned a well deserved rest against Malmo, but the pair are likely to return.

    Marcos Alonso's injury will see Chilwell play alongside a midfield pair of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, the latter did not travel to Malmo in order to recover in time for the Burnley match.

    imago1007752437h

    Christian Pulisic made his first Chelsea appearance in two months as he came on as a substitute against Malmo and looked sharp.

    Callum Hudson-Odoi also looked impressive, creating several chances and registering a fine assist for the only goal of the game and could be handed a start once more.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007585099h
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Burnley: Pulisic Handed Start as Kante Returns

    40 seconds ago
    imago1007482253h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon 'Organised' Burnley Ahead of Chelsea Clash

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007479205h
    News

    Revealed: Mason Mount Set for Chelsea Return, Says Thomas Tuchel

    1 hour ago
    imago1005564874h
    Match Coverage

    Preview: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    imago1007758972h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Christian Pulisic in Chelsea Squad to Face Burnley

    2 hours ago
    imago1007667331h
    News

    Sean Dyche Makes Honest Admission Regarding Frank Lampard & Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea vs Burnley

    2 hours ago
    imago1007482244h
    News

    Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Burnley

    2 hours ago
    imago1007504040h
    News

    Chelsea Team News to Face Burnley: Lukaku, Werner, Kovacic & Alonso Out, Pulisic Fit & in Squad

    3 hours ago