Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Burnley: Silva, James & Ziyech Return for Blues After Missing Luton win

Chelsea travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes following a dramatic 3-2 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round.

There are set to be several changes to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI after he rested several key players in the cup clash.

imago1009360253h

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Edouard Mendy is set to return in net after an impressive performance against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva are also set for a return after being rested against Luton Town on Wednesday.

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic could partner in midfield despite Ruben Loftus-Cheek's impressive performance againt the Championship side, with Jorignho and Saul Niguez set to drop to the bench.

Read More

imago1010296999h

Kenedy made his first start for Chelsea after returning from Flamengo in January and looked bright but is no more than back-up to Marcos Alonso, who is also set to return.

Timo Werner registered a goal and two assists against Luton and could be unlucky to miss out to the trip to Burnley, with Tuchel preferring a more physical and taller line-up.

Lukaku netteda much needed goal to win the match and will be looking to build on this and add to his Premier League tally whilst Kai Havertz's fine form of late should keep him in the team.

imago1010304219h

Tuchel confirmed Hakim Ziyech is back and available for selection, hoping to return to his previous fine form as Chelsea face Burnley.

Mason Mount could drop to the bench after playing 90 minutes in midweek, whilst Christian Pulisic impressed from the bench and could play a similar role once more.

