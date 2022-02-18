Skip to main content
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Crystal Palace: Havertz & Lukaku to Lead Line After Firing Blues to Club World Cup Glory

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in Premier League action at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

It's the first match back for the Blues who were crowned Club World Cup champions after victory over Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi.

There's expected to be some changes to the starting XI from the Club World Cup clash.

Mendy; Azpilicueta Silva, Rudiger Sarr; Kante, Jorginho; Ziyech, Pulisic; Havertz, Lukaku

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal, as Tuchel outlined that the Senegal international remains Chelsea's first choice goalkeeper despite Kepa Arrizabalaga's fine form in his absence.

The Blues could revert to a back four after switching to a three at the back system in the Club World Cup final.

Malang Sarr has proven his capabilities at left-back, looking more comfortable than Marcos Alonso defensively and could be preferred due to the pace in Crystal Palace's attack.

In midfield, Jorginho did not feature against Palmeiras so could be rotated into the starting XI as Chelsea look to control the tempo of the game, likely dominating possession.

In the forward areas, Tuchel admitted he is looking for a settled front-line.

Therefore, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku are likely to be preferred as a partnership up-front, proving their chemistry together in the Club World Cup.

Hakim Ziyech is likely to return in his favoured role on the right, with either Christian Pulisic or Callum Hudson-Odoi on the opposite flank, with the American impressing off the bench in Abu Dhabi.

With Pulisic's impressive record against Crystal Palace, he could get the nod ahead of Hudson-Odoi.

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Need More Patience With Romelu Lukaku

Preview: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Still Believe in Romelu Lukaku After Big Club World Cup Final Goal

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Still Searching for Settled Front Line

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Are in Premier League Top Four Race Rather Than Title Challenge

Thomas Tuchel Provides Mason Mount Update as Chelsea Eye Carabao Cup Final Return

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Crystal Palace

