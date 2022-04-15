Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Crystal Palace: Timo Werner to Keep Place in Attack for FA Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea face Crystal Palace on Sunday in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, looking to progress and make it three consecutive final appearances.

The Blues come into the match off the back of an impressive win at the Santiago Bernabeu despite exiting the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel could be set to stick with the tried and trusted as the Blues face Patrick Vieira's Palace on Sunday.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Havertz

Edouard Mendy is set to start in goal, despite Kepa Arrizabalaga often being preferred in cup competitions.

Tuchel could stick to a back three, a system that worked so well against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta could return to the line-up, coming in for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who would be unlucky to miss out after impressive performances at wing-back.

This would pave way for Reece James to return to his natural position, with Marcos Alonso on the opposite flank after the pair were sublime against Madrid.

N'Golo Kante has looked underwhelming in recent weeks as Tuchel hinted at him fasting for Ramadan as a potential reason for his form, therefore Jorginho could come into midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic in his place.

In attack, Timo Werner has been in fine form as he netted a brace against Southampton before scoring at the Bernabeu to put Chelsea 3-0 up.

Therefore, he is set to keep his place alongside Mason Mount and Kai Havertz as the trio look to revive their impressive partnerships from last season.

Romelu Lukaku is set to return from injury and could be named on the bench, looking to provide an impact as he did against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

It may be too soon for Callum Hudson-Odoi to make his return as Tuchel previously stated he would be out for weeks rather than days.

