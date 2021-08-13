Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Crystal Palace: Hakim Ziyech & Romelu Lukaku to Miss Out, Kante Doubtful

Chelsea start the 2021/22 Premier League season with a London derby against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking for a positive result ahead of a tough start to the season that will see the Blues face Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in the opening weeks.

Chelsea will be hoping to mount a title challenge after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season.

The Blues face Crystal Palace in Patrick Viera's first match for the Eagles.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Havertz, Mount.



Chelsea eased their international players back into the squad throughout pre-season as the stars returned in a staggered approach and with the Blues playing an in-house friendly against Weymouth on Saturday, don't expect many of the returning internationals to feature.

Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri all made it to the Euro 2020 Final whilst Thiago Silva played for Brazil in the Copa America decider.

Therefore, the six players returned back late to pre-season and not had the chance to build fitness.

EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas/Sipa USA

Mount and Jorginho both featured from the bench for Chelsea as the Blues lifted the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal and it is unclear as to whether they will be deemed fit to start the opening Premier League match.

The plan was for the players to get minutes ahead of the match on Saturday, however the Super Cup went to extra time as Tuchel admitted it was the 'worst possible thing physically' for his players.

Tuchel said: "Physically this was the worst thing that could happen to us, playing extra time.

"We didn't want to break our heads and share minutes. We had all these discussions and thoughts. Do we share minutes? Do we continue the preparation phase? Do we use this match to be ready for Saturday? We decided no, we use this match to win it and nothing else."

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel admitted that no decisions regarding team news have been made as of yet.

The German said: "The decisions have not been made yet, who we push over the line. The recommendation for some is 60/70 minutes, who do we push over this line to do another 90. It’s hard to predict the physical demands from tomorrow’s game and the decisions are not made."

More Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube