Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Everton: Lukaku Starts Against Former Club as Ziyech Returns to Line-Up

Author:

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side host Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

The Blues come into the match on the back of a last minute 3-2 win against Leeds United at the weekend.

There are set to be some changes made to the starting XI as N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah are available for selection after recovering from injury.

imago1008579381h

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal, with Tuchel reiterating that the Senegal international remains the first choice.

Andreas Christensen finished the match against Leeds in the back three, replacing Cesar Azpilicueta so could start alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

It is likely to be the same midfield as started on the weekend, despite Kante being back in contention.

Read More

imago1008392670h

Tuchel confirmed that the French international is likely to start on the bench and could get minutes as he looks to build up match fitness.

The front three causes the most debate, with Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz selected against Leeds United.

Romelu Lukaku featured from the bench, as did Callum Hudson-Odoi as the Blues searched and secured a winner.

imago1007435525h (1)

Lukaku, who had previously played 70 minutes against Zenit and scored, only played for five against Leeds and could lead the line against his former club Everton on Thursday.

Hakim Ziyech had hit an impressive run of form but finds himself once again out of the side, but the match against the Toffees could be the perfect opportunity for his reintroduction.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008587511h (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Everton: Lukaku Starts Against Former Club as Ziyech Returns to Line-Up

1 minute ago
imago1008585548h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea January Transfer Hint Regarding Unvaccinated Players

31 minutes ago
imago1008573188h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1007587417h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals When Mateo Kovacic Will Return to Chelsea Action Following COVID-19 Isolation

1 hour ago
imago0028603081h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals 'Close Relationship' With Arsenal Outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

2 hours ago
imago1008670546h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm Chelsea's Recall Clause Has Expired in Conor Gallagher's Crystal Palace Loan Move

2 hours ago
imago1008120224h (2)
News

Chelsea Handed Double Boost as Chalobah & Kante to Return for Everton Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008597915h
News

Marcos Alonso Challenges Chelsea to Compete for Every Title

3 hours ago