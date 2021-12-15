Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Everton: Lukaku Starts Against Former Club as Ziyech Returns to Line-Up

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side host Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

The Blues come into the match on the back of a last minute 3-2 win against Leeds United at the weekend.

There are set to be some changes made to the starting XI as N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah are available for selection after recovering from injury.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal, with Tuchel reiterating that the Senegal international remains the first choice.

Andreas Christensen finished the match against Leeds in the back three, replacing Cesar Azpilicueta so could start alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

It is likely to be the same midfield as started on the weekend, despite Kante being back in contention.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel confirmed that the French international is likely to start on the bench and could get minutes as he looks to build up match fitness.

The front three causes the most debate, with Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz selected against Leeds United.

Romelu Lukaku featured from the bench, as did Callum Hudson-Odoi as the Blues searched and secured a winner.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Lukaku, who had previously played 70 minutes against Zenit and scored, only played for five against Leeds and could lead the line against his former club Everton on Thursday.

Hakim Ziyech had hit an impressive run of form but finds himself once again out of the side, but the match against the Toffees could be the perfect opportunity for his reintroduction.

