Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Everton: Tuchel to Stick With Attacking Trio in Hope of Change of Fortune

Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday in Premier League action as Thomas Tuchel's men look to bounce back from their draw at Manchester United.

The Blues dominated throughout but did not manage to take all three points after their encounter at Old Trafford.

With just a few days rest from Thursday's match, Tuchel will no doubt make several changes to his starting XI.

Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Edouard Mendy will no doubt keep his place in goal but Trevoh Chalobah could return to the line-up ahead of him, on the right side of a three.

Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger could both feature just days after impressing at Old Trafford against Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek featured off the bench against Manchester City, replacing N'Golo Kante but the pair could be selected in midfield as Reece James and Marcos Alonso look to keep their fine form up in Merseyside.

Despite missing a handful of chances between them, Tuchel could opt to stick with the same front three that started against Manchester United.

Kai Havertz was unlucky and should have scored at least one goal at Old Trafford, but once again his movement has shown class and it is only a matter of time for him to get back to his form.

The Blues have found a fluid attack with Timo Werner and Mason Mount alongside Havertz, but Tuchel could also decide to rotate his frontline with a trip to relegation-threatened Everton.

Andreas Christensen could return to the squad, as could Ross Barkley at his former side as both may be selected if they have overcome their illnesses that has kept them out in recent weeks.

Romelu Lukaku could also feature against his former club for the second week in a row as he looks to turn his Chelsea career around but is likely to come off the bench.

The match will come soon for the likes of Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

