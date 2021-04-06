Predicted Chelsea XI to face FC Porto: Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz set to feature for the Blues

Following their Round of 16 win over Atletico Madrid, Chelsea are back in Champions League action when they face Portuguese side, FC Porto.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson secured a 3-0 aggregate win for Thomas Tuchel's side in their last Champions League outing.

On paper, the Blues have a favourable draw. However, Porto can not be overlooked as they are certainly capable of anything.

Hakim Ziyech scored the first goal in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Should the Blues progress, they will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the Semi-Finals.

As for Porto, they are on a tear at the moment. Sérgio Conceição's side earned their spot in the Quarter-Finals after knocking Italian giants Juventus out.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Mount, Havertz

Antonio Rudiger was rested in the Blues' last game. It is expected that the central defender will reclaim his spot in the starting eleven.

Despite the return of Thiago Silva, Tuchel may opt with Andreas Christensen against Porto. The Danish defender has been in fine form as of late.

With N'Golo Kante confirmed to start on the bench, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are most likely to partner up in midfield.

Mason Mount is set to return to the starting eleven. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Reece James and Marcos Alonso both started in Chelsea's last game. The pair are expected to feature once again.

Mason Mount was another player who did not start in the Blues' last game. Mount has been in fine form throughout the season and will therefore be itching to feature against Porto.

Kai Havertz started in all of Germany's games during the international break. Following his omission from the starting lineup against West Brom, the German looks set to start in Chelsea's upcoming fixture.

