Predicted Chelsea XI to face Fulham: N'Golo Kante out, Callum Hudson-Odoi to start

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea are looking for their first win in the league since December 21 when they beat West Ham at home.

They currently sit in ninth in the league and Lampard will be keen to get back on a winning run to climb up the table.

For Fulham, they have drawn their last five games in the league having claimed a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in north London.

----------

Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Gilmour, Mount, Havertz; Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Pulisic

----------

Reece James is set to return to the side following a hamstring injury as he returned to training this week.

Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva were rested against Morecambe but are expected to return to the league side.

N'Golo Kante is out for the Blues through suspension which could see Billy Gilmour earn a start at Craven Cottage.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz both netted against Morecambe, as did Callum Hudson-Odoi, and will be hoping to get the opportunity at the weekend to consolidate their positive performances.

----------

