Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Leeds: Havertz Starts as James Returns to Wing-Back

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are winless in three in all competitions as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

There are set to be some changes made to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI after a rotated side drew 3-3 with Zenit in midweek.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Werner



Tuchel confirmed that Edouard Mendy is set to start in goal despite an impressive performance from Kepa Arrizabalaga in midweek.

He said: "Still, we have a competition and still the decision if nothing crazy happens tonight at the hotel, Edou starts tomorrow. Nothing has changed at the moment from there.”

Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger were rested against Zenit, meaning that their return is likely alongside one of Cesar Azpilicueta or Andreas Christensen.

Tuchel also confirmed that Reece James will play at right wing-back, with Jorginho 'playing through the pain' to play in midfield amid an injury crisis.

Marcos Alonso featured off the bench for Chelsea in Russia, whilst Saul Niguez is expected to drop out of the starting XI against Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa's high pressing would put pressure on the Atletico Madrid loanee, who has struggled with the intensity in the Premier League when selected for the domestic competition.

Timo Werner could keep his place in the front three, having a hand in all three goals against Zenit following an impressive brace.

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are likely to return, having been in form before their absences.

