Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Leeds United: Mount & Havertz to Return, Lukaku Continues in Attack

Chelsea travel to Elland Road on Wednesday night to face Leeds United in their final Premier League away game of the season.

After 18 league away matches, Thomas Tuchel's side end their time on the road in Yorkshire against Jesse Marsch's relegation-threatened Whites.

Leeds are in the drop zone on goal difference and a win will give them a major boost in their quest of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Havertz



N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are 'fighting' to be fit after the pair were in training this season following their absence against Wolves.

"We are fighting for Jorgi and N'Golo. It will be close and I don't know if we will make it," said Tuchel on Tuesday afternoon.

But with the FA Cup final against Liverpool awaiting the Blues on Saturday at Wembley, Tuchel may not want to risk the pair as they eye their first piece of domestic silverware this season.

The bust-up with Marcos Alonso was downplayed by the Chelsea head coach, insisting it was left on the pitch at half-time, which could see him continue in the side against Leeds.

“Started and ended in the first half," responded Tuchel. "Was not continued at half-time. Nothing else. Things are solved. That happens.”

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz are in line to return to the starting side after being rested against Wolves, with the latter coming on in the second half. Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace and will be hoping to earn another start on Wednesday night.

