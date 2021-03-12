NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Kai Havertz set to retain place in Blues side

Author:
Publish date:

The Blues are back in league action following their 2-0 home victory over Everton. Tuchel's men will travel to Yorkshire, where they face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty was enough to give Chelsea all three points in their last league outing.

Currently, Chelsea sit fourth in the table and are two points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham. 

Chelsea were victorious in their last league fixture. 

Chelsea were victorious in their last league fixture. 

Tuchel's side will be level on points with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester should the Blues be successful against Leeds. 

As for Leeds, Bielsa's side currently sit eleventh in the league standings and are coming off a loss against West Ham.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Werner, Mount, Havertz

Andreas Christensen has been one of Chelsea's standout players in recent times. The Danish international will be itching the start once again after Thiago Silva was ruled out by Tuchel.

With Jorginho suspended for the showdown with Atletico, Tuchel may opt to start the Italy international against Leeds.

Mateo Kovacic is another player who has impressed under the new manager, and the Croatian midfielder is set to feature once again.

Jorginho scored Chelsea's second goal against Everton.

Jorginho scored Chelsea's second goal against Everton.

Mason Mount is another player who won't feature in the Blues' Champions League second leg with Atletico. Therefore, the youngster will undoubtedly start against Leeds.

Following Alonso's start against Everton, Ben Chilwell could regain his place in the starting eleven.

After impressing in Chelsea's last league game, Kai Havertz is set to receive his second start in a row in the Blues' upcoming league fixture.

Tammy Abraham has been ruled out of the trip to Elland Road with an ongoing ankle problem.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32324986
News

Thomas Tuchel 'concerned' about Tammy Abraham's ongoing ankle injury

sipa_32454199
News

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Leeds United & Marcelo Bielsa

sipa_32036276 (1)
News

'You have to be patient when you play for Chelsea' - Tuchel sends Christian Pulisic message over lack of playing time

sipa_32563842
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Kai Havertz set to retain place in Blues side

sipa_32124531 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel delivers update on Christian Pulisic's future at Chelsea

sipa_32362566 (2)
News

Thiago Silva hands Chelsea injury blow after suffering setback in training ahead of Leeds United clash

sipa_32563317
News

Chelsea team news to face Leeds United: Tammy Abraham & Thiago Silva out, Christian Pulisic available

sipa_32108495
Transfer News

Chelsea have 'great interest' in Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman