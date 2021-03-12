Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Kai Havertz set to retain place in Blues side

The Blues are back in league action following their 2-0 home victory over Everton. Tuchel's men will travel to Yorkshire, where they face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty was enough to give Chelsea all three points in their last league outing.

Currently, Chelsea sit fourth in the table and are two points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham.

Chelsea were victorious in their last league fixture. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel's side will be level on points with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester should the Blues be successful against Leeds.

As for Leeds, Bielsa's side currently sit eleventh in the league standings and are coming off a loss against West Ham.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Werner, Mount, Havertz

Andreas Christensen has been one of Chelsea's standout players in recent times. The Danish international will be itching the start once again after Thiago Silva was ruled out by Tuchel.

With Jorginho suspended for the showdown with Atletico, Tuchel may opt to start the Italy international against Leeds.

Mateo Kovacic is another player who has impressed under the new manager, and the Croatian midfielder is set to feature once again.

Jorginho scored Chelsea's second goal against Everton. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mason Mount is another player who won't feature in the Blues' Champions League second leg with Atletico. Therefore, the youngster will undoubtedly start against Leeds.

Following Alonso's start against Everton, Ben Chilwell could regain his place in the starting eleven.

After impressing in Chelsea's last league game, Kai Havertz is set to receive his second start in a row in the Blues' upcoming league fixture.

Tammy Abraham has been ruled out of the trip to Elland Road with an ongoing ankle problem.

