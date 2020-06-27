Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City in the FA Cup: Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho to return in midfield for the Blues

Frank Lampard will be looking to maintain Chelsea's winning start after the restart, to make it three wins from three in all competitions, so may not make too many changes to his in-form side against Leicester City in the FA Cup.

It has been an excellent week for the Blues with victories over Aston Villa [A] and Manchester City [H] in the Premier League.

Lampard will have his eyes on some silverware to round off an excellent first season in charge but may use the depth of his squad, notably in midfield, in order to get a victory at the King Power Stadium.

A win over Brendan Rodgers' side in the FA Cup will be a huge statement for the Blues, sitting just one point behind them in a battle for the Champions League places for next season.

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City:

Arrizabalaga; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpillcueta; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Pedro, Abraham, Pulisic

Keeping the squad rotated and fresh could be key to maintaining the momentum that Chelsea have generated from two consecutive Premier League victories.

Mateo Kovacic should be reinstated by Lampard back into the midfield after a positive cameo against Manchester City and also Jorginho, who has not played a minute for the Blues following suspension.

Christian Pulisic has been a revelation for Chelsea since the restart looking extremely sharp and creative, being the Blues' best attacking threat with two goals in two appearances, so deserves to retain his starting berth.

Roma-bound Pedro could also come back in after featuring as a substitute against Manchester City in the final stages, replacing Willian to revitalise the wide options, with Tammy Abraham leading the line.

Reece James could also make his first start since the extended break, along with Kurt Zouma in for Andreas Christensen at the heart of the back line.

