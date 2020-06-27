Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City in the FA Cup: Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho to return in midfield for the Blues

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard will be looking to maintain Chelsea's winning start after the restart, to make it three wins from three in all competitions, so may not make too many changes to his in-form side against Leicester City in the FA Cup.

It has been an excellent week for the Blues with victories over Aston Villa [A] and Manchester City [H] in the Premier League.

Lampard will have his eyes on some silverware to round off an excellent first season in charge but may use the depth of his squad, notably in midfield, in order to get a victory at the King Power Stadium.

A win over Brendan Rodgers' side in the FA Cup will be a huge statement for the Blues, sitting just one point behind them in a battle for the Champions League places for next season.

----------

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City:

Arrizabalaga; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpillcueta; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Pedro, Abraham, Pulisic

----------

Keeping the squad rotated and fresh could be key to maintaining the momentum that Chelsea have generated from two consecutive Premier League victories. 

Mateo Kovacic should be reinstated by Lampard back into the midfield after a positive cameo against Manchester City and also Jorginho, who has not played a minute for the Blues following suspension.

Christian Pulisic has been a revelation for Chelsea since the restart looking extremely sharp and creative, being the Blues' best attacking threat with two goals in two appearances, so deserves to retain his starting berth. 

Roma-bound Pedro could also come back in after featuring as a substitute against Manchester City in the final stages, replacing Willian to revitalise the wide options, with Tammy Abraham leading the line.

Reece James could also make his first start since the extended break, along with Kurt Zouma in for Andreas Christensen at the heart of the back line.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea head up to the East Midlands to face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Sunday, looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Ben Davies

Chelsea boost top-four hopes as Pulisic and Willian net after Fernandinho sees red in Man City win

Chelsea boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

The team news is in from west London ahead of Chelsea's clash with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they host Manchester City on Thursday night in their first home game since the season restarted following the three month suspension.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic tells Chelsea fans to get excited about Timo Werner's arrival

Christian Pulisic says Chelsea supporters should be excited at the prospect of Timo Werner joining the club this summer.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek grateful to be playing for Chelsea after 13 months on sidelines

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek admitted although he 'felt a yard off' the pace against Aston Villa, he is 'grateful' to be back on the pitch playing again.

Matt Debono

Manchester City team news ahead of trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have received an injury boost ahead of their meeting with Manchester City as Pep Guardiola will be without Sergio Aguero for their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Chelsea in talks with Willian over new contract beyond the summer, confirms Frank Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that they are in talks with Willian regarding a fresh contract at the club.

Matt Debono