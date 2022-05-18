Skip to main content

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Leicester City: Mount Rested as Pulisic & Ziyech Start in Attack

Chelsea face Leicester City in the penultimate match of the Premier League season on Thursday night.

The Blues have secured their Champions League place next season after Arsenal fell to defeat to Newcastle United.

With Chelsea having lost the FA Cup final the weekend prior, Tuchel could opt to make changes to his starting XI.

imago1011994292h

Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Tuchel could opt for the same back three as the FA Cup final, with the Blues keeping a clean sheet at Wembley.

Andreas Christensen's withdrawal from the squad has left Tuchel unsure whether the defender has played his last match for the Blues.

“Not sure yet if he is involved tomorrow and on the weekend," he admitted.

imago1012001023h

N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are unlikely to feature, with Tuchel confirming that they are 'big doubts'.

This could see Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho be named in midfield, although Saul Niguez could play what would surely be one of his final matches as a Chelsea player ahead of his return to Atletico Madrid.

In attack, Romelu Lukaku has been in fine form recently and is likely to be named from the start once more, with  Timo Werner absent after sustaining a hamstring injury last weekend.

imago1011990631h (1)

Kai Havertz has trained but it is unclear as to whether he will be fit to start as Mason Mount could be rested after missing the crucial penalty against Liverpool at Wembley.

Hakim Ziyech featured from the bench whilst Christian Pulisic has been handed a run of games so is likely to start once more.

imago1012079897h
