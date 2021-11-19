Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Leicester City: Mount Returns in Attack With Hudson-Odoi
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side travel to Leicester to face the Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
The Blues sit top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City
There are set to be some changes to Tuchel's starting XI after the November international break.
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi
Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal after a string of fantastic performances whilst Cesar Azpilicueta could come into the back three, with Reece James featuring at wing-back after an impressive run of form.
Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined, allowing for a midfield pair of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho after the duo featured for their countries on international duty.
Kai Havertz has scored in back to back games for Chelsea and Germany, keeping his place with Romelu Lukaku still sidelined.
Mason Mount could return after missing England duty but training all week at Chelsea along with Callum Hudson-Odoi, who refused an England Under-21 call-up during the break.
Christian Pulisic is likely to feature of the bench after getting minutes against Malmo and Burnley before travelling to America for the World Cup Qualifiers, scoring against Mexico.
Ross Barkley is likely to drop out after starting against Burnley last time out.
