Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Lille: Alonso, Azpilicueta & Pulisic Return for Blues in France

Chelsea travel to France to face LOSC Lille in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday night.

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, having beaten Lille in the previous leg.

There are set to be several changes made by Thomas Tuchel as his side play three games in less than a week.

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpiliucueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal on his return to France following a fine spell of form.

Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger could keep their place in defence, having contrasting performances against Newcastle United when Chalobah was unlucky not to concede a penalty.

Cesar Azpiliceuta and Marcos Alonso's return means that Chelsea can revert to their preferred 3-4-3 formation, with Mateo Kovacic set to come back into the side after providing a much needed boost from the bench on Sunday.

Tuchel confirmed that his defensive duo will be back as he said: “I think Marcos is ready to start, Azpi is ready to start."

Christian Pulisic has been dropped to the bench in recent matches with illness but could return to the starting line-up in place of Mason Mount, who has played a lot of football in recent weeks.

Hakim Ziyech looked sharp against Newcastle United as Kai Havertz bagged the winner, keeping their places in the team.

Romelu Lukaku will one again feature from the bench, with Timo Werner also dropping out of the starting XI. Jorginho could find himself unlucky to drop out too after a fantastic assist to Havertz in the last match, but it could be the case of freshening things up for Tuchel.

