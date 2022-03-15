Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Lille: Alonso, Azpilicueta & Pulisic Return for Blues in France

Chelsea travel to France to face LOSC Lille in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday night.

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, having beaten Lille in the previous leg.

There are set to be several changes made by Thomas Tuchel as his side play three games in less than a week.

imago1010580450h

Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpiliucueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal on his return to France following a fine spell of form.

Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger could keep their place in defence, having contrasting performances against Newcastle United when Chalobah was unlucky not to concede a penalty.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cesar Azpiliceuta and Marcos Alonso's return means that Chelsea can revert to their preferred 3-4-3 formation, with Mateo Kovacic set to come back into the side after providing a much needed boost from the bench on Sunday.

imago1010577584h

Tuchel confirmed that his defensive duo will be back as he said“I think Marcos is ready to start, Azpi is ready to start."

Christian Pulisic has been dropped to the bench in recent matches with illness but could return to the starting line-up in place of Mason Mount, who has played a lot of football in recent weeks.

Hakim Ziyech looked sharp against Newcastle United as Kai Havertz bagged the winner, keeping their places in the team.

Romelu Lukaku will one again feature from the bench, with Timo Werner also dropping out of the starting XI. Jorginho could find himself unlucky to drop out too after a fantastic assist to Havertz in the last match, but it could be the case of freshening things up for Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010257344h
News

Chelsea Perform Middlesbrough Behind Closed Doors U-Turn After Backlash

By Matt Debono9 minutes ago
imago0152699627h
News

Report: 'Lingering Suspicion' New Chelsea Owner 'Yet to be Mentioned'

By Rob Calcutt22 minutes ago
imago1008211887h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Lille Clash as Reece James & Callum Hudson-Odoi Return to Training

By Nick Emms28 minutes ago
imago1010335066h
News

'Think It’s Necessary' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Role as Chelsea Ambassador

By Rob Calcutt48 minutes ago
imago1010595490h
News

Bruce Buck: Chelsea Have Enough Money to Fulfill Current Season

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010258952h
News

Middlesbrough Blast Chelsea for Behind Closed Doors Request

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago0152699627h
News

Revealed: Interested Bidders Told to Increase Stamford Brige Capacity to Expand Revenue

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010561544h
News

Revealed: How Chelsea Sale Could Be Decided Ahead of March 15 Deadline

By Nick Emms2 hours ago