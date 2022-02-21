Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Lille: Tuchel Continues to Put Faith in Lukaku as Azpilicueta Returns

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in Champions League action at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

It will be the third competition the Blues have played in during February, with the Club World Cup and Premier League making up the fixtures this month.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to make changes to his side for the round of 16 clash.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic; Ziyech, Pulisic, Havertz, Lukaku

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal, as Tuchel outlined that the Senegal international remains Chelsea's first choice goalkeeper despite Kepa Arrizabalaga's impressive performances earlier in the month.

"He could be the number one. He isn’t because we have Mendy and Edou is our number one. There’s no need to change." he revealed.

Cesar Azpilicueta is set to return to the line-up after missing out with injury against Crystal Palace, allowing Chelsea to continue with a back four formation.

IMAGO / PA Images

Jorginho was preferred over Mateo Kovacic on Saturday, meaning that the Croatian could come back into the midfield for the Champions League clash.

Further forward, Hakim Ziyech's fine form should ensure that he keeps his place after bagging a last minute winner at Selhurst Park.

Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz are looking to form a strong relationship in attack, likely to partner up front once more.

Mason Mount is back and available for selection but is unlikely to be play from the start, perhaps coming off the bench for the Blues.

