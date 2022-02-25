Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Liverpool in Carabao Cup Final: Tuchel Makes Big Goalkeeper Decision as James in Contention for Welcome Return

Sunday's Carabao Cup final sees Chelsea take on Liverpool for the chance to lift the trophy.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking for his first domestic trophy a year after joining the club.

There's expected to be some changes to the Chelsea starting XI from the midweek clash against LOSC Lille in the Champions League.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Thomas Tuchel has a huge decision to make regarding the goalkeeper selection, with either Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga starting.

The Spaniard has been in fine form and featured in every round of the competition so far, but after conceding to a fine Yuri Tielemans strike when preferred in the FA Cup final last season in Chelsea's loss, Tuchel could be tempted to play Mendy in goal.

The Senegal international played in the Club World Cup final ahead of Kepa, despite the Spaniard impressing in the semi-final of the competition.

The next shock selection that could be in store is that of Reece James. The English international has not featured this year after suffering injury against Brighton and Hove Albion in December, but Tuchel could be prepared to risk him in the final.

He hinted: "He looked brilliant in the last two training session. Let’s wait for another training session and see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch or if the reasonable side of me wins in the end and we go for step by step.

"Would be a huge step but honestly yesterday and today he looked so strong, so confident and so involved in training that you are tempted to do it."

With the Chelsea head coach admitting that Jorginho is tired at the moment, it is unlikely that he will feature ahead of Mateo Kovacic, who is avaialable despite an injury scare.

"Maybe the little bit of a same situation with Jorginho, one of our captains, who did not play from the beginning recently because he is mentally tired," Tuchel admitted.

The German also faces a selection headache in attack, with Hakim Ziyech potentially the unfortunate one in the final.

Despite his fine form, Tuchel has previously hinted that he prefers to utilise other players when opting for a three at the back formation, and in this case Mason Mount will return.

Furthermore, Kai Havertz has proven time and time again that he will step up for Chelsea when it matters the most and this could result in Romelu Lukaku missing out on the starting line-up for two matches in a row.

However, either Lukaku or Ziyech could play ahead of Pulisic but the American proved his selection on Tuesday to be the correct call as he scored the second and contributed as Chelsea pressed high.

