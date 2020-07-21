Predicted Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Kepa and Christian Pulisic to return, Jorginho to retain spot

Chelsea travel to Anfield to face Premier League champions Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Blues are in need of a win to secure a Champions League qualification spot ahead of their final game, and will be eager to build on momentum generated from a 3-1 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester United.

Chelsea have won eight of their last ten fixtures and Lampard will be delighted that qualification to play with Europe's elite next season is in their own hands.

As for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, they have already been crowned champions for the 2019/20 season, and can no longer break the overall points record, so have little to play for which could work in the Blues advantage.

Here's our predicted Chelsea XI to face Liverpool:

----------

Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, James; Mount, Pulisic, Giroud

----------

Frank Lampard may choose to stick with the system featuring three at the back, in order to try and gain the three points in a crucial match for Champions League qualification, with wing-backs Reece James and Marcos Alonso being extremely effective against Manchester United last time out.

The Blues remain without N'Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour in midfield, so Jorginho will hope to retain his place in the starting XI after being frozen out in recent weeks.

While Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount had a huge impact as a part of a midfield three and earned high praise from Lampard for their vital roles in winning the midfield battle at the weekend.

Olivier Giroud will be expected to continue upfront for Lampard's men after bagging another game-changing goal, and could be joined by the returning Christian Pulisic who was on fire before only making the bench in the semi-final due to injury.

----------

Will Chelsea get the three points and seal Champions league football? Let us know your predictions below.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube