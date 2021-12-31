Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Liverpool: Pulisic, Mount & Lukaku to Lead Blues Attack

Chelsea will host fellow Premier League title challengers Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

It will be the Blues' first game of 2022, having previously won the Champions League and Super Cup in a successful 2021.

Thomas Tuchel's side have still been affected by injuries in recent weeks, with a busy December schedule seeing them drop off the pace as they compete for their sixth Premier League title.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mendy; Rudiger, Chalobah, Sarr; Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta; Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount

Edouard Mendy will play his final game for Chelsea before he travels to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Antonio Rudiger will maintain his spot in the Blues' backline alongside Trevoh Chalobah, with Malang Sarr filling in for Andreas Christensen who was substituted at half time against Brighton due to a knock.

Marcos Alonso is now the club's only fit wing-back, with Cesar Azpilicueta coming in for the injured Reece James. Both he and Ben Chilwell are expected to be out of action for months as they recover from their respective hamstring and ACL injuries.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Jorginho will remain at the heart of the midfield and will be joined by N'Golo Kante, who made the difference against Brighton after coming off the bench.

Christian Pulisic will hope to start on the left hand side of Chelsea's attack, with Mason Mount starting on the right as he continues to be the Blues' top goal contributor so far this season.

Romelu Lukaku is likely to lead the line against Liverpool, despite recent comments suggesting that he is unhappy with his situation in west London.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube