Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Liverpool: Romelu Lukaku Dropped as Kai Havertz Set for Blues Return

Author:

Chelsea will host fellow Premier League title challengers Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. 

It will be the Blues' first game of 2022, having previously won the Champions League and Super Cup in a successful 2021. 

Thomas Tuchel's side have still been affected by injuries in recent weeks, with a busy December schedule seeing them drop off the pace as they compete for their sixth Premier League title. 

imago1008894623h

Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Chalobah; Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount

Edouard Mendy will play his final game for Chelsea before he travels to the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Read More

Antonio Rudiger will maintain his spot in the Blues' backline alongside Trevoh Chalobah, with Thiago Silva filling in for Andreas Christensen who was substituted at half time against Brighton due to a knock.

Marcos Alonso is now the club's only fit wing-back, with Cesar Azpilicueta coming in for the injured Reece James. Both he and Ben Chilwell are expected to be out of action for months as they recover from their respective hamstring and ACL injuries.

imago1008894027h

Jorginho will remain at the heart of the midfield and will be joined by N'Golo Kante, who made the difference against Brighton after coming off the bench.

Christian Pulisic will hope to start on the left hand side of Chelsea's attack, with Mason Mount starting on the right as he continues to be the Blues' top goal contributor so far this season.

Romelu Lukaku is to be dropped by Tuchel following his recent interview as he went behind the club's and his representatives back. Kai Havertz will be keen on a return to the starting XI.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008890613h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Liverpool: Romelu Lukaku Dropped as Kai Havertz Set for Blues Return

37 seconds ago
imago1008769250h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Handed Thiago Silva Boost for Chelsea's League Clash vs Liverpool

12 hours ago
imago0048371552h
News

Why Jurgen Klopp Won't Be in Liverpool Dugout for Chelsea Clash

12 hours ago
imago1008894012h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Withdraw Antonio Rudiger Interest

13 hours ago
imago1008884643h
News

'It Won't Be Easy' - Sadio Mane Shares His Thoughts Ahead of Liverpool's Trip to Chelsea

13 hours ago
imago1008647535h (1)
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Doubtful for Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Liverpool

14 hours ago
imago1008894611h (1)
News

Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Tuchel to Have Face to Face Talks Amid Recent 'Unhappy' Comments

14 hours ago
imago1008615386h
News

'We Are Looking Into the Situation' - Thomas Tuchel Considers Recalling Emerson

15 hours ago