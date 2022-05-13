Skip to main content

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Liverpool: Romelu Lukaku to Lead Blues Line in FA Cup Final

Chelsea travel to Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

The Blues are looking to end a miserable run in domestic finals, losing the last four, including consecutive FA Cup finals.

Liverpool piled the misery on in February, beating Chelsea on penalties after an epic clash in the Carabao Cup final.

Thomas Tuchel is set to make several changes to his side for the final, with Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante handing them a boost.

imago1011384656h

Mendy, James, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic

Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal, featuring against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final.

Tuchel hinted that Mendy will start before making a decision on whether Kepa Arrizabalaga will come off the bench.

He said: "In approaching the match we always say let’s wait for the match and let’s see how the game goes, let’s see if we still have a change available. Let’s see how the match goes for Edou. It is never done before and it will not be done now. We have a plan for what we can do."

imago1010222781h

In defence, Reece James could be preferred in the back three to combat the speed of Liverpool's attackers, seeing Cesar Azpilicueta deployed at wing-back.

Tuchel confirmed that Kante is 'trying' to be available for selection ahead of the final, having trained on Thursday

“He is also trying. He tried yesterday in team training and trained more or less everything," he said. 

"Hopefully without a reaction. Was a reduced training session because of quite a long travel and fatigue of travelling. Was not a high intensity training session. 

imago1011394485h

"We will try today with him. He is keen to make it. Hopefully he makes it to training 100% so we can plan with him tomorrow, would be good for us.”

Kovacic could also return but is unlikely to start despite Tuchel admitting that he will take risks in his selection.

Further forward, Romelu Lukaku's recent form should be enough to see him trusted from the start, alongside Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic - although Timo Werner could come into the starting XI as the Blues look to lift the cup.

imago1011384656h
