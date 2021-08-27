Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Liverpool: Timo Werner & Ben Chilwell to Return for Blues

Chelsea head to Anfield to face Liverpool on matchday three of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 2-0 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates whilst Liverpool beat Burnley 2-0 at home.

Thomas Tuchel's side could see a couple of changes to suit the tactical match-up of the two sides.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Timo Werner started on the opening day against Crystal Palace whilst Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante did not feature.

A defence of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger is expected to remain the same following the win at the Emirates last week.

Despite Marcos Alonso's fine start to the season, Chilwell could be preferred due to his defensive strengths as the wing-back will be asked to track Mohamed Salah.

The most likely player to return is N'Golo Kante, who has had a full week of training after returning from injury off the bench against Arsenal.

Jorginho should partner the French international after claiming the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

Reece James' fine performance against Arsenal, capped with a goal and an assist, should see the attacking full-back in line to play against Liverpool.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to start after a goalscoring debut against the Gunners whilst Werner's pace could be utilised against a Liverpool back-line that line to push up with their attacking full-backs.

Lukaku was seen dragging defenders into the centre of the pitch, creating space for his fellow forwards and Werner could thrive off this if he is chosen to play.

The Blues will be hoping to keep up their 100% record as they travel to Liverpool on Saturday evening.

