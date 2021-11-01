Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Malmo: Azpilicueta Returns as Hudson-Odoi Retains Attacking Spot

    Author:

    Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League group stages as the Blues travel to Sweden on Tuesday.

    Thomas Tuchel's side currently sit second in Group H, behind Juventus, as they look to retain their Champions League crown.

    There are set to be several changes from the side that came out 3-0 victors in Newcastle on the weekend.

    Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Barkley, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

    Edouard Mendy is set to keep his place in goal, having kept clean sheets in his last four matches.

    Cesar Azpilicueta did not feature against the Magpies at the weekend so could come back into the side in a wing-back role, allowing Trevoh Chalobah to play on the right-hand side of defence alongside the returning Andreas Christensen.

    Marcos Alonso could feature out wide despite Ben Chilwell's good form and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is likely to play from the start after impressing in his Newcastle cameo once again.

    Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to keep his place in the front three as he impressed in recent matches, with Tuchel heaping praise upon the winger.

    Christian Pulisic is also available for Chelsea for the first time in months, but is unlikely to start the match.

