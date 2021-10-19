Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Malmo: Thiago Silva Returns as Hakim Ziyech Handed Start

Chelsea host Malmo in the Champions League on matchday three as the Blues look for a positive result in Group H.

Zenit face Juventus in the other game, with the Italians sitting on six points at the top of the group.

There are set to be some changes made by Thomas Tuchel for his side to face the Swede's at Stamford Bridge.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku



(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Edouard Mendy's fine performance against Brentford should see him keep his place in goal in a must win match against Malmo.

Reece James could return to the starting XI, after not being deemed fit to start against Brentford whilst N'Golo Kante is in a similar situation having recovered from COVID-19.

Jorginho did not feature against Brentford and could be in for a recall to Tuchel's line-up.

Alonso has not featured in the last two matches for Chelsea, with Ben Chilwell bagging in both. The Spaniard could be in line to start for the Blues in the Champions League.

Romelu Lukaku will be looking to return to his goalscoring form and was rested during the final minutes against Brentford, so should be okay to start alongside another returning player in Hakim Ziyech.

Christian Pulisic remains sidelined for the game, with Tuchel describing his return as 'very close'.

