Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Man City: N'Golo Kante & Mateo Kovacic Partner as Kai Havertz Leads the Line

Chelsea travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's Man City on Saturday in the Premier League's early kick-off.

The Citizen sit ten points ahead of Thomas Tuchel's side, with a loss all but ending the Blues' title challenge.

There are set to be several changes from Tuchel's team that progressed to the Carabao Cup final with victory over Tottenham Hotspur, including a potential change in system.

Kepa, Sarr, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue in goal, deputising for Edouard Mendy, who is at the African Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The Blues could revert back to their preferred three at the back formation despite defensive uncertainties.

Andreas Christensen tested positive for Covid-19, ruling him out of the clash, whilst Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell all remained sidelined.

Therefore, Malang Sarr could be handed his second Premier League start, having played 90 minutes in Chelsea's last three matches, all in domestic cup competitions.

He will likely feature alongside Thiago Silva, who returned from a Covid-19 absence and in-form Antonio Rudiger in a back three.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could be deployed as wing-backs, with Chelsea appraoching the match in a cautious manner.

N'Golo Kante impressed alongside Mateo Kovacic against Liverpool, with the pair potentially being trusted at the Etihad.

Chelsea have a wealth of options in attack but with Romelu Lukaku playing 90 minutes on Wednesday and Kai Havertz not featuring from the bench, the German could be in line for a start alongside a variety of possible forward players including Mason Mount and for this match, Timo Werner.

