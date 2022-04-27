Skip to main content

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Man United: Rudiger & James Return, Havertz in Attack

Chelsea travel north to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side head into the meeting off the back of a late 1-0 win against West Ham. Christian Pulisic came off the bench in stoppage time to snatch all three points to push the Blues one step closer to Champions League qualification. 

The Blues boss could make several changes against Ralf Rangnick's men should the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Reece James be available for selection.

imago1011568058h (1)

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy, James, Silva, Rudiger, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

James and Rudiger returned to training on Tuesday and late calls will be made over their availability. Tuchel sounded hopeful and should they be fit, they are likely to return to the starting XI. 

Andreas Christensen could miss out again after stomach cramps midweek. He has been sick, confirmed Tuchel, and will face a late assessment.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be keen to be given another chance on Thursday, while N'Golo Kante and Jorginho look set to continue in Mateo Kovacic's continued absence. 

imago1010015187h (1)

Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have started to build up their connection in attack and will be keen to start again at Old Trafford.

Christian Pulisic will be itching to get a starting role after his winner against West Ham. Romelu Lukaku is likely to start on the bench once again for the visitors.

imago0007142857h
