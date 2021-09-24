Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Manchester City: Mendy Returns, Pulisic and Mount Out & Change Of System

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League early kick-off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are three points clear of the visitors and remain unbeaten this season.

There are set to be some changes to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face the reigning Champions.

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Lukaku, Havertz

Edouard Mendy is set to return in goal, as Tuchel confirmed, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga despite his impressive form.

Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could all return having been rested against Aston Villa in midweek.

Tuchel switched to a midfield three in the second half against Tottenham Hotspur in the Blues' last Premier League match, as Chelsea scored three goals in the half to win comfortably.

This system could be used from the start against Manchester City as Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic were rested against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and N'Golo Kante only played one half.

Overloading the midfield could give Chelsea greater control against a possession based Manchester City and with Mason Mount's injury, which will see him miss the match, a stable midfield will be necessary.

This leaves a front two of Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz, who will be looking to punish Pep Guardiola's side. Havertz scored the winner against the Citizens in the Champions League Final back in May and will be looking to impress once more.

Christian Pulisic remains sidelined for the game, having returned from international duty with an injury.

