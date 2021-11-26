Skip to main content
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Manchester United: Loftus-Cheek Replaces Kante as Azpilicueta Returns

Author:

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side host Manchester United at Stamford Bride in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues top of the table, three points clear as they head into the weekend's fixtures.

There are set to be some changes made to Tuchel's starting XI to face the Red Devils, after an emphatic 4-0 win against Juventus in mid-week.

Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Azpilicueta; Mount, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

imago1008209721h

Edouard Mendy will no doubt keep his place in between the sticks after yet another clean sheet against Juventus.

Trevoh Chalobah impressed yet again in the Champions League clash, perhaps earning him another start after his Man of the Match performance.

Read More

Thiago Silva has played two games in the past week, impressing as with a fantastic goal-line clearance. However, the number of games could see him rotated for Andreas Christensen as the Blues face United. 

imago1008213197h (1)

Ben Chilwell was withdrawn in mid-week with an injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season. Cesar Azpilicueta was chosen as his replacement on the night and he could start at left wing-back ahead of Marcos Alonso on Sunday.

N'Golo Kante will also be out with an injury, joining Mateo Kovacic on the sidelines so Ruben Loftus-Cheek is expected to partner Jorginho in the middle of the park.

 Callum Hudson-Odoi impressed against Juventus and will likely keep his place in the front three as Mason Mount and Timo Werner featured from the bench. The pair could start against Manchester United after Werner's goal-scoring cameo.

imago1008209801h (1)
