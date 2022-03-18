Skip to main content
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Middlesbrough: Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Preferred in Attack for FA Cup Quarter Final

Chelsea face Middlesbrough on Saturday evening in the FA Cup quarter final at the Riverside Stadium.

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 2-1 victory over LOSC Lille in the Champions League second leg and have won five matches in a row.

With Reece James, Andreas Christensen and Callum Hudson-Odoi doubtful for the match, Thomas Tuchel is set to make several changes.

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr; Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount; Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Chelsea are set to hand Kepa Arrizabalaga a start, having been used as the FA Cup goalkeeper for most of the matches this season.

James could return to the line-up but ahead of the international break, he will most likely not be risked before he travels to the England camp.

Cesar Azpilicueta bagged the winner against Lille in midweek and could be trusted from the start.

With Christensen a doubt, Chelsea could return to a back four due to the lack of options.

Trevoh Chalobah featured off the bench against Lille but Tuchel could opt for a more experienced backline with Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

Malang Sarr is likely to start, often preferred to Marcos Alonso in a back four.

A midfield three of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount could be selected after Jorginho and N'Golo Kante completed 90 minutes in midweek.

Saul Niguez will be unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19.

This would leave a rotated front three with Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner coming in for Chelsea as they look to book their place at Wembley for the semi-final.

