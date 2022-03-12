Skip to main content
Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Newcastle United: Kai Havertz and Mason Mount to Remain in Attack

Chelsea will host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. 

The Blues head into the game off the back of their 3-1 win against Norwich City during the week thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz. 

Manager Thomas Tuchel made a couple of changes for their trip to Carrow Road, with the World and European Champions still having some issues with injuries and fitness. 

Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Chalobah; Saul, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta; Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

Edouard Mendy is likely to remain in goal for the Blues, with the Senegalese international only failing to keep a clean sheet against the Canaries due to a Teemu Pukki penalty.

Antonio Rudiger was rested for the game on Thursday evening having featured in their 12 games prior, so he should return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

He will likely be joined by Thiago Silva and Chalobah, with the latter scoring his fourth goal of the season against Norwich.

Saul Niguez could feature at left wing-back for the third game running having been successful in doing so in the trip to Burnley, with Cesar Azpilicueta potentially returning to right wing-back despite being substituted at half time during the week.

N'Golo Kante, who assisted Havertz off the bench on Thursday, could come back into the starting lineup against the Magpies, with Jorginho joining him in the midfield.

Havertz and Mount impressed in their previous game as they both netted and they could be joined in attack by Hakim Ziyech, who last featured for the Blues against Lille.

