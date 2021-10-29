Skip to main content
    Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Newcastle United: Kante Returns as Hudson-Odoi Starts in Attack

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side travel to Newcastle to face the Magpies on Saturday.

    The Blues sit at the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Liverpool.

    There are set to be some changes to Tuchel's starting XI as four players return from injury and are available for selection.

    Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

    sipa_35707087 (5)

    Edouard Mendy is set to return in goal despite Kepa Arrizabalaga's fantastic performance against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, saving a penalty in the shoot-out.

    Cesar Azpilicueta is also available for selection for Tuchel and his captain is set to come back into the side in the important match.

    Read More

    Whilst Andreas Christensen is available for selection, Thiago Silva could return to the line-up after being rested for the Carabao Cup clash.

    sipa_35707093

    N'Golo Kante is also available for selection, having recovered from an injury this week and should slot into a midfield role alongside Jorginho as Mateo Kovacic is sidelined through a hamstring injury.

    The same front three that played in Chelsea's 7-0 thrashing of Norwich could be trusted again, with Kai Havertz playing in the false-9 role.

    Callum Hudson-Odoi looked impressive against Norwich, whilst Mason Mount bagged a hat-trick so will almost certainly keep his place.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    sipa_35706419
