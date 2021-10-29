Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Newcastle United: Kante Returns as Hudson-Odoi Starts in Attack

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side travel to Newcastle to face the Magpies on Saturday.

The Blues sit at the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Liverpool.

There are set to be some changes to Tuchel's starting XI as four players return from injury and are available for selection.

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Edouard Mendy is set to return in goal despite Kepa Arrizabalaga's fantastic performance against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, saving a penalty in the shoot-out.

Cesar Azpilicueta is also available for selection for Tuchel and his captain is set to come back into the side in the important match.

Whilst Andreas Christensen is available for selection, Thiago Silva could return to the line-up after being rested for the Carabao Cup clash.

SIPA USA

N'Golo Kante is also available for selection, having recovered from an injury this week and should slot into a midfield role alongside Jorginho as Mateo Kovacic is sidelined through a hamstring injury.

The same front three that played in Chelsea's 7-0 thrashing of Norwich could be trusted again, with Kai Havertz playing in the false-9 role.

Callum Hudson-Odoi looked impressive against Norwich, whilst Mason Mount bagged a hat-trick so will almost certainly keep his place.

